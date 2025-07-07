Trump hosts Netanyahu at White House in push for Gaza ceasefire deal

WASHINGTONUS President Donald Trump hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to push for an end to the Gaza war, after Israel and Hamas held indirect talks in Qatar on an elusive ceasefire.

Trump has said he believes there is a "good chance" of an agreement this week for a ceasefire in the devastated Palestinian territory, hot on the heels of a truce in the war between Israel and Iran.

The US president -- who has expressed increasing concern over the situation in Gaza in recent weeks -- will have dinner behind closed doors with Netanyahu, their third meeting since Trump returned to power.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said it was Trump's "utmost priority... to end the war in Gaza and to return all of the hostages."

Leavitt said Trump wanted Hamas to agree to a US-brokered proposal "right now" after Israel backed the plan for a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The latest round of negotiations on the war in Gaza began on Sunday in Doha, with representatives seated in different rooms in the same building.

A second session was held on Monday and ended with "no breakthrough," a Palestinian official familiar with the negotiations told AFP.

The Hamas and Israeli delegations were due to resume talks later on Monday, the official said.