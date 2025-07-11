Gunmen kill nine passengers in Pakistan's Balochistan

KARACHI: Insurgents shot and killed nine passengers from Punjab after offloading them from a passenger bus in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Friday, according to authorities.

The incident took place on the national highway in the Zhob area of the province, said Assistant Commissioner Zhob Naveed Alam.

The armed insurgents checked ID cards of passengers and offloaded nine of them from the bus going from Quetta to Lahore, and shot them dead. All nine belonged to different parts of the Punjab province, Alam said.

"We have moved the nine bodies to the hospital for post-mortem and burial procedures," he said.

This is not the first time that insurgents have targeted people belonging to the Punjab province and passenger buses plying on different highways in Balochistan.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but in the past, ethnic Baloch terrorist groups carried out such targeted attacks against the people of Punjab.