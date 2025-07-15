Explosion at Iraq oil field suspends operations at US company HKN Energy

An explosion at an oil field in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region on Tuesday suspended operations, the US company operating the field said.

HKN Energy said in a statement that "an explosion occurred earlier today at approximately 7:00 AM local time (0400 GMT) at one of its production facilities in the Sarang field."

It added that "operations at the affected facility have been suspended until the site is secured".

The source of the explosion, which did not cause any casualties, was not immediately clear.

In the past few weeks, there has seen a spate of drone and rocket attacks mostly affecting Kurdistan.

Long plagued by conflict, Iraq has frequently experienced such attacks, often linked to regional proxy struggles.