UN demands justice in any Ukraine peace talks, as civilian deaths spike

GENEVA: The United Nations insisted on Tuesday that any peace talks on Russia's war in Ukraine must include full accountability for the conflict's litany of violations, following the deadliest month for civilians since May 2022.

The call from UN rights chief Volker Turk came the day after US President Donald Trump told Moscow to end the war within 50 days or face massive new economic sanctions.

Trump also laid out plans for infusions of weaponry for Kyiv via NATO.

In recent weeks, Trump has shown increasing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Moscow stepping up attacks rather than stopping them.

"An immediate ceasefire is needed now to end this unbearable suffering," Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for Turk's office, told a media briefing.

"Work on a lasting peace, in line with international law, must intensify -- a peace that ensures accountability for gross violations of international human rights law and serious violations of international humanitarian law."

Rather than being sidelined or overlooked, "any move towards ceasefire, towards peace -- accountability must be at its heart", she added.