Yemen fighters allied to exiled government claim seizure of tons of Iranian-supplied Houthi weapons

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Fighters allied to Yemen’s exiled government claimed Wednesday they had seized 750 tons of Iranian-supplied missiles and weaponry bound for the country’s Houthi rebels, the latest interdiction of arms in the country’s decade-long war allegedly tied to Tehran.

For years, the US Navy and other Western naval forces have seized Iranian arms being sent to the Houthis, who have held Yemen’s capital since 2014 and have been attacking ships in the Red Sea over the Israel-Hamas war.

The seizure announced Wednesday, however, marked the first major interdiction conducted by the National Resistance Force, a group of fighters allied to Tariq Saleh, a nephew of Yemen’s late strongman leader Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The Houthis and Iran did not immediately acknowledge the seizure, which the National Resistance Force said happened in late June.

A short video package released by the force appeared to show anti-ship missiles, the same kinds used in the Houthis’ recent attacks that sank two ships in the Red Sea, killing at least four people as others remain missing.