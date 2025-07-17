50 dead and injured in shopping mall fire in Iraqi city of Kut

BAGHDAD: Around 50 people were killed and injured in a fire that swept through a shopping mall in the eastern Iraqi city of Kut, state media said Thursday.

"The number of victims has reached about 50 people, martyrs and injured, in the tragic fire at a major shopping centre," Wasit province governor Mohammed al-Miyahi told the official INA news agency.

The blaze at the Hyper Mall broke out late Wednesday, but the cause has yet to be identified, said Miyahi.

Ambulances were still transporting casualties as late as 4:00 am, filling beds of a hospital in Kut, about 160 kilometres (100 miles) southeast of Baghdad.

An AFP correspondent said the mall had opened just five days ago. Initial reports suggested the fire started on the first floor.

The correspondent reported seeing charred bodies in hospital.

Miyahi declared three days of mourning in the province and said local authorities would file a lawsuit against the building and mall owner.