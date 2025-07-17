Trump's bid to cut $9B in US foreign aid and public broadcasting funds nears Senate vote

WASHINGTON: The US Senate is poised to pass Donald Trump's request to cancel about $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting spending, moving forward on one of the president's top priorities despite concerns from several Republican senators.

The legislation, which would go next to the House, would have a tiny impact on the nation's rising debt but could have major ramifications for the spending that is targeted, from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to US food aid programs abroad.

It could also complicate efforts to pass additional spending bills this year, as Democrats and some Republicans have argued that they are ceding congressional spending powers to Trump with little idea of how the White House Office of Management and Budget would apply the cuts.

The move to claw back a sliver of federal spending comes after Republicans also muscled Trump’s big tax and spending cut bill to approval without any Democratic support. The Congressional Budget Office has projected that measure will increase future federal deficits by about $3.3 trillion over the coming decade.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Republicans were using the president’s rescissions request to target wasteful spending, and it is a “small but important step for fiscal sanity that we all should be able to agree is long overdue.”

But Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Susan Collins, R-Maine, said the bill “has a big problem – nobody really knows what program reductions are in it.” Collins was one of three Republicans who voted against moving forward with the bill in a Tuesday procedural vote, along with Sens. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Vice President JD Vance cast a tiebreaking vote to put the legislation on a path to passage.

McConnell, the former Republican leader, held out the possibility that he would vote for final passage of the bill, but said he was concerned that the White House wants “a blank check.”

“I don't think that's appropriate,” McConnell said.