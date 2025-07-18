'No space for racists, Islamophobes': Malaysians protest against Trump's US envoy pick

KUALA LUMPUR: Dozens of Malaysians protested near the US embassy in the capital on Friday, calling for President Donald Trump's nomination as envoy to the Southeast Asian nation to be rejected.

Trump nominated right-wing commentator Nick Adams, known for his outspoken views and strong pro-Israel stance, as ambassador to multicultural, Muslim-majority Malaysia a week ago.

Protesters chanted "Reject Nick Adams" and "Destroy America" and held up posters depicting Adams with a red cross over his face.

Other placards read: "No space for racists and Islamophobes in Malaysia."

The marchers, organised by the youth wings of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition, submitted a memorandum to the embassy near the centre of Kuala Lumpur.

They urged the US government to withdraw Adams's nomination and "consider a candidate who is more professional, moderate, and attuned to the importance of Southeast Asia's regional stability."

Around 90 police officers watched the peaceful demonstration and redirected traffic.

Adams, 40, was born in Australia and is a naturalised US citizen.

"Single. Alpha Male. Wildly Successful. Built like a Greek God. President Trump's favourite author," he had described himself on X.

Adams has also said on X that "if you stand with Palestine you stand with radical Islamic terrorists and Jew hatred."

Malaysia has no diplomatic ties with Israel and has repeatedly condemned its actions in Gaza and elsewhere.