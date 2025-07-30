8.8-magnitude quake sends small tsunami into coasts of Russia, Japan and Alaska

TOKYO: One of the world's strongest earthquakes struck Russia's Far East early on Wednesday, an 8.8-magnitude temblor that caused small tsunami waves in Japan and Alaska and prompted warnings for Hawaii, North and Central America and Pacific islands south toward New Zealand.

Ports on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia near the quake’s epicenter flooded as residents fled inland. Cars jammed streets and highways in Honolulu hours before tsunami waves were expected.

People were advised to move to higher ground around much of the Pacific coast and warned that the potential tsunami danger may last for more than a day. Most places where tsunami waves have already washed ashore have reported no significant damage so far.

Waves less than a foot (under 30 centimeters) above tide levels were observed in the Alaskan communities of Amchitka and Adak, said Dave Snider, tsunami warning coordinator with the National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska.

White waves washed up to the shoreline on Japan's Hokkaido in the north and Ibaraki and Chiba, just northeast of Tokyo, in footage aired on Japan's NHK public television.

A tsunami of 50 centimeters (1.6 feet) was detected at the Ishinomaki port in northern Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

That was the highest measurement so far among several locations around northern Japan. But higher waves were still arriving, said Shiji Kiyomoto, an earthquake and tsunami response official at JMA.