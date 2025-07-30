Hawaii, parts of Japan downgrade Tsunami warnings to advisories after massive 8.8 quake hits off Russian coast

A tsunami in 1964 caused by an earthquake in Alaska caused a wave 21 feet (6.4 meters) high to hit the city, killing 11 people and destroying its downtown.

Tsunami warning issued for parts of China

China's Ministry of Natural Resources' Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for parts of the country's east coast along Shanghai and Zhejiang provinces.

The warning forecasts that waves could reach between 0.3 to 1 meter (1 to 3 feet).

Shanghai and Zhejiang are already under alert as Typhoon CoMay is expected to land in the Zhejiang province Wednesday.

'A series of powerful waves'

Dave Snider, tsunami warning coordinator with the National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska, said Tuesday evening he had not heard of any specific reports of damage from the tsunami generated by the 8.8-magnitued earthquake.

Forecasted maximum tsunami heights ranged from less than 1 foot to about 5 feet (less than 30 centimeters to 1.5 meters) across parts of Alaska, Oregon, Washington and California, with higher levels projected in isolated areas.

The center said some places could still be feeling impacts from the tsunami for hours or perhaps more than a day.

"A tsunami is not just one wave," Snider said. "It's a series of powerful waves over a long period of time. Tsunamis cross the ocean at hundreds of miles an hour — as fast as a jet airplane — in deep water. But when they get close to the shore, they slow down and start to pile up. And that's where that inundation problem becomes a little bit more possible there."

US National Weather Service warns people against going to the coast to look for tsunami waves

"This will NOT be a single wave. Do NOT try to go to the coast to take photos," the National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area office posted on X.

The agency warned people could put themselves and any rescue teams that may be out at risk.

The Bay Area is under a tsunami advisory. Communities further north are under a warning.

Tsunami forecast to hit parts of Vancouver Island, British Columbia

The province's emergency preparedness agency said waves of less than 30 centimeters (less than 1 foot) were expected to reach Tofino around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday local time. A tsunami advisory spans much of British Columbia's coast and the agency said "multiple waves over time" were expected. The waves are expected to first reach remote Langara Island around 10:05 p.m.

The agency said local governments should consider evacuating marinas, beaches and other areas near the ocean.

Mexico's Navy warns Pacific coast to anticipate tsunami waves

Mexico's Navy says waves between 30 to 100 centimeters (1 to 3.3 feet) are expected on the Mexican Pacific coast after the tsunami set off by the 8.8-magnitude earthquake in Russia's Far East.

In a report, the Navy's tsunami warning center said the waves will begin to reach the northern coast in Ensenada, near California, at around 2:22 a.m. Wednesday central time in Mexico, and it will continue south along the Pacific coast until it reaches the Chiapas states around 7:15 a.m. local time.

The Pacific coast remains under a tsunami advisory, and the Navy recommended people stay away from the beaches until it suspends an alert.

Connections restored in Russian peninsula hit hard by the earthquake

Internet and phone connections have been restored in Kamchatka following the massive earthquake, according to the Russian news agency Tass.

Videos posted on social media showed the façade of a collapsed kindergarten in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. No casualties were reported.

A port in Severo-Kurilsk, on the Kuril Islands in the Pacific, was flooded after a tsunami wave hit the area.

Russian news agencies quoting the regional Health Ministry said several people sought medical help in Kamchatka after the earthquake, but no serious injuries were reported.

Tsunami alert in Japan complicates transportation

Ferries connecting Hokkaido and Aomori on the northern tip of Japan's Honshu island were suspended, as well as those connecting Tokyo and nearby islands.

Some local train operations have been suspended or delayed as well, according to operators.

Sendai airport says its runway has been temporarily closed.

Tsunami waves detected at multiple points on Japan's Pacific coast

Japan Meteorological Agency says a tsunami as high as 40 centimeters (1.3 feet) has been detected at 16 locations as the waves have moved south along the Pacific coast from Hokkaido down to just northeast of Tokyo.

Officials urge residents to use caution as bigger waves could come later.

New Zealand warns of 'strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges' along its coastlines

New Zealand authorities issued warnings of "strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges" along all coastlines of the South Pacific island nation.

Waves were not expected to arrive until late Wednesday night local time, officials said.

The alert sent to New Zealanders' phones by the government emergency management agency said people should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbors, marinas, rivers and estuaries, but officials stopped short of issuing evacuation warnings.

Japanese nuclear power plants stop work

Japanese nuclear power plants along the Pacific coasts have suspended their work schedule in response to the tsunami alert, but so far no abnormalities have been reported.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, said about 4,000 workers are taking shelter at higher grounds on the plant complex while monitoring remotely to ensure plant safety.

Its release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea is also temporarily suspended as a cautionary step.

Russian scientists call the earthquake a 'unique event'

The 8.8-magnitude earthquake was the strongest to hit that area in Kamchatka since 1952, according to the local branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

In a statement posted on their Telegram channel, they called the earthquake a "unique event." They said the epicenter was near a recent earthquake that struck the peninsula on July 20.

While the situation "was under control," they said there are risks of aftershocks, which could last for up to a month, and warned against visiting certain coastal areas.

Oregon officials say small tsunami expected to reach the state's coastline

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management said on Facebook that small tsunami waves were expected to reach parts of the state's coastline starting around 11:40 p.m. local time, with wave heights between 1 to 2 feet (30 to 60 centimeters).

It urged people to stay away from beaches, harbors and marinas and to remain in a safe location away from the coast until the advisory is lifted.

"This is not a major tsunami, but dangerous currents and strong waves may pose a risk to those near the water," the department said.

Oregon is under a tsunami advisory, along with much of the U.S. West Coast spanning British Columbia, Washington state and California.

The Philippines warns residents of possible tsunami waves

Philippine authorities warned provinces and towns along the archipelago's eastern coast facing the Pacific of possible tsunami waves of less than 1 meter (3 feet) that could hit between 1:20 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. (local time) and advised people to stay away from the beach and coastal areas.

"It may not be the largest of waves, but these can continue for hours and expose people swimming in the waters to danger," Teresito Bacolcol of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology told The Associated Press.

First waves hit Hokkaido in Japan and Russia's Kuril Islands

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a first tsunami wave of about 30 centimeters (about 1 foot) reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido.

The first tsunami wave hit the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk, the main settlement on Russia's Kuril Islands in the Pacific, according to the local governor Valery Limarenko.

He said residents were safe and staying on high ground until the threat of a repeat wave was gone.