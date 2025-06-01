Ukraine launches major drone strike on Russian military airbases ahead of ceasefire talks: Reports

Ukraine launched one of its largest drone operations against Russia on Sunday, targeting a military base in eastern Siberia thousands of kilometres from the border. The governor of Russia’s Irkutsk region confirmed that Ukrainian remotely piloted drones struck a military unit in the village of Sridni, marking the first such attack in Siberia.
According to Ukrainian media, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out a large-scale special operation, destroying more than 40 Russian aircraft at air bases deep inside Russian territory. Reuters, citing officials, reported that the SBU simultaneously hit four Russian military airfields, including Olenya and Belaya.
The attack reportedly destroyed Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers, as well as at least one A-50 aircraft, according to sources quoted by the Kyiv Independent. AFP cited a source saying the strikes aimed to destroy enemy bombers far from the front lines, with a fire reported at the Belaya air base.
If confirmed, the strikes would be the most damaging Ukrainian drone attack of the war and a significant setback for Moscow. RT, a Russian state-funded international news network, also shared a video showing a drone attacking a military unit in Russia’s Irkutsk region.
Earlier on Sunday, a train derailment near the Ukraine border resulted in seven deaths and 30 injuries. Moscow Railway attributed the incident, including a bridge collapse, to "illegal interference in transport operations."
Prior to the reported Ukrainian drone strikes, the Ukraine Air Force said Russia launched around 109 drones and five missiles across Ukraine overnight.
Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to begin on Monday, with delegations from both countries set to meet in Istanbul, Turkey. Ahead of the talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy questioned Russia’s commitment, stating that for negotiations to be meaningful, the agenda must be clear and the talks properly prepared.