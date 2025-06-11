Trump says 'less confident' about nuclear deal with Iran

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he was less confident than a few months ago about prospects for reaching a deal with Iran over its nuclear program, speaking in a podcast aired Wednesday.

The two countries appear to be locked in a standoff over uranium enrichment nearly two months into the high-stakes negotiations.

Speaking Monday in a New York Post podcast, Trump vowed again to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

When asked if he thought he could get Iran to agree to ends its nuclear program, Trump said: "I don't know."

"I don't know. I did think so, and I'm getting more and more -- less confident about it," the US leader told the interviewer.

He added: "They seem to be delaying and I think that's a shame. I'm less confident now than I would have been a couple of months ago. Something happened to them. But I'm much less confident about a deal being made."