Israeli drone strikes Iran's South Pars gas refinery, Netanyahu vows to target 'every element of Ayatollah regime'

TEL AVIV: Iranian media reported a "massive explosion" on Saturday following an Israeli drone strike on the South Pars refinery in the southern port city of Kangan. It would mark the first Israeli attack on Iran's oil and natural gas industry.

"An hour ago, an Israeli drone hit one of the South Pars Phase 14 refineries, causing a massive explosion and fire in the refinery," the Tasnim news agency said, while the Fars agency reported firefighters were working to extinguish a blaze that had erupted as a result of the attack.

Iran shares the gas field, which stretches across the Persian Gulf, with Qatar.

Israel's military on Saturday launched fresh attacks on several sites across Iran as it kept up its campaign targeting the Islamic republic's military and nuclear sites.

"We are currently launching attacks on several sites in Iran," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised press conference after Iran responded to Israeli strikes with waves of drones and missile barrages.

Israel’s defense minister warned that “Tehran will burn” if Iran continues firing missiles, as the two countries traded blows a day after Israel launched a blistering surprise attack on Iranian nuclear and military sites, killing a number of top generals.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also threatened to strike "every target of the ayatollah regime" in Iran, adding that Israeli strikes had dealt a "real blow" to Tehran's nuclear programme.

"We will hit every site, every target of the ayatollah regime," Netanyahu said in a video statement on the second day of Israel's air campaign targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites.

"We have dealt a real blow to their nuclear programme" since Friday, he added.

"We have opened a path to Tehran. Very soon, you will see Israeli aircraft -- our air force, our pilots -- in the skies over Tehran," Netanyahu said.