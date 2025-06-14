Two Minnesota Democratic lawmakers shot at their homes: Governor Tim Walz

WASHINGTON: A gunman in Minnesota shot two Democratic state lawmakers Saturday, killing one and her husband and wounding the other in what officials said were targeted attacks.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said former state House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed in a politically motivated assassination. A second lawmaker and his wife were shot and wounded.

“We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence," Walz said at a press conference Saturday. “Those responsible for this will be held accountable.”

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that investigators believe that the suspect may have been posing as a law enforcement officer. The person said investigators were still working to establish motive for the attacks and were still in the early stages of an investigation.