LIVE | Israel-Iran tensions: Over 230 killed; Trump foils Tel Aviv's plan to assassinate Khamenei

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Iran and Israel to "make a deal," and stressed he would be able to mediate talks between the warring sides.
Israel and Iran traded attacks for the third consecutive day, raising the overall death toll to more than 230, with over 224 killed in Iran. More than 1500 people have been injured on both sides.
Israel-Iran tensions: Recap of recent developments 

Israel and Iran traded air strikes for a third consecutive day after Tel Aviv launched a massive surprise attack on Tehran that killed its top military officials, senior scientists and more than 60 civilians, including 20 children on June 13.

1. Death toll crosses 220 in Iran: Israel's renewed attacks on Iran on Saturday struck the country's oil reserves and hit population centres in Tehran, raising the death toll to 224, including 70 women and children. 

Among the killed were the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s intelligence organisation, Mohammad Kazemi, and two other generals.

2. 14 killed in Israel: Iran has retaliated with missile attacks, hitting the center of Tel Aviv and causing havoc in residential suburbs, killing 14 people and wounding 390 others.

3. Iran-US nuclear talks cancelled: The surprise attacks came days before scheduled talks between U.S. and Iran on the future of Tehran's nuclear program, which has been cancelled in the wake of Israeli strikes. Israel, the sole but undeclared nuclear-armed state in the Middle East, has said its attacks were pre-emtive to stop Iran from developing a nuclear program.

4. Trump foils Israel's plans to assassinate Khamenei: In an indication of how far Israel was seemingly prepared to go in its recent conflict with Iran, a U.S. official told The Associated Press that President Donald Trump nixed Tel Aviv's plan to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces and controls the powerful Revolutionary Guard.

5. Trump calls for a deal between Iran, Israel: US President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Iran and Israel to "make a deal," and stressed he would be able to mediate talks between the warring sides.

The statement came hours after in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, he sought to distance US from Israel's attacks on Iran.

Three killed, three missing after latest Iranian strikes on Israel: Israeli media

Israeli media have reported three deaths after the army earlier today warned of new missile salvo from Iran. The deaths have been reported in central Israel.

Earlier today, fire was sighted at a power plant in the vicinity of the Haifa port in northern Israel, where the Kan public broadcaster reported that at least two people were lightly wounded and three others are missing. 

Israel army warns of new missile salvo from Iran

Israeli army on Monday warned of a new missile salvo incoming from Iran, as loud explosions were reported in Jerusalem and fires outside the coastal city of Haifa.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the army posted on Telegram, using the acronym for its official name.

It said its air defences were working to intercept the threat but advised people to "enter a protected space and remain there until further notice."

Iran Israel Conflict

