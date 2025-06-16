LIVE | Israel-Iran tensions: Tehran launches new missile barrage at Tel Aviv killing at least 8; hits Haifa port

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Michael Dale Huckabee on Monday said that the country's embassy in Tel Aviv has sustained minor damages after being hit by parts of an Iranian missile.

He informed that no US personnel have been injured in the incident and added that the embassy will remain closed today.

At least 5 people were killed in central and northern Israel as Iran launched renewed attacks on the fourth consecutive day of the conflict.

According to Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service, a total of 92 people have been transferred to the hospital, most of them with minor injuries.