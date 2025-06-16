World

LIVE | Israel-Iran tensions: Tehran launches new missile barrage at Tel Aviv killing at least 8; hits Haifa port

Israel's renewed attacks on Iran on Saturday struck the country's oil reserves and hit population centres in Tehran, raising the death toll to 224, including 70 women and children.
Israel and Iran traded attacks for the third consecutive day, raising the overall death toll to more than 230, with over 224 killed in Iran. More than 1500 people have been injured on both sides. (Photos| AP, AFP)
'Residents of Tehran will pay the price,' warns Israeli Defence Minister  

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday warned that Tehran's residents would "pay the price" for Iranian strikes which killed at least 8 in central and northern Israel.

"The boastful dictator from Tehran has turned into a cowardly murderer, deliberately firing at Israel's civilian home front in an attempt to deter the (Israeli military) from continuing the offensive that is crippling his capabilities," Katz wrote on his Telegram channel. "The residents of Tehran will pay the price -- and soon."

Israeli Army Radio reports 3 people missing from Haifa as dead 

The death toll from the latest Iranian attacks on Israel has climbed to 8 after the Israeli Army Radio reported that three people who went missing from Haifa have been confirmed dead.

Earlier five people were reported dead in central Israel.

Death toll rises to 5 in Israel; US embassy in Tel Aviv hit by Iranian missile 

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Michael Dale Huckabee on Monday said that the country's embassy in Tel Aviv has sustained minor damages after being hit by parts of an Iranian missile.

He informed that no US personnel have been injured in the incident and added that the embassy will remain closed today.

At least 5 people were killed in central and northern Israel as Iran launched renewed attacks on the fourth consecutive day of the conflict.

According to Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service, a total of 92 people have been transferred to the hospital, most of them with minor injuries.

Iran vows 'targeted, more devastating' attacks on Israel 

Iran on Monday vowed more devastating attacks on vital targets in Israel, as its latest missile strikes wreaked havoc in central and northern Israel killing at least four people.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a statement reported by the state media, warned that “effective, targeted and more devastating operations against the vital targets” in Israel “will continue until its complete destruction.”

Iran had on Sunday said that it will stop its retaliatory attacks if Israel halts its military campaign against the Islamic Republic.

"...this defence is our response to aggression. If the aggression stops, naturally our responses will also stop," Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a meeting with foreign diplomats.

Israeli military claims strike on Quds Force HQ in Tehran

The Israeli military on Monday claimed that it has struck the headquarters of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), in Tehran.

The Quds Force, according to reports, has significant influence over the IRGC's allied militias across the Middle East, from Lebanon to Iraq, Yemen and Syria.

Iran is yet to confirm the attack.

Meanhwile, death toll climbed to 4 in Israel after Iran's renewed missile barrage hit central and northern Israel, including the port city of Haifa.

Who is Iran's new military leadership

Israel's massive and unprovoked attack on Iran on June 13 killed several of its top-ranking military officials, including the chief of the armed forces, General Mohammad Bagheri. Subsequent attacks by Tel Aviv have also targeted and killed several of Tehran's high-ranking officers, including Deputy for Operations Mehdi Rabani, Deputy for Intelligence Gholamreza Mehrabi and the chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), Hossein Salami.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, immediately appointed new officials to the top posts. Let's take a look at the new military leadership:

Abdolrahim Mousavi, a 65-year-old war veteran, who completed his military training and studies at the Supreme National Defense University in the aftermath of Iran’s Islamic revolution of 1979, has been appointed the new commander-in-chief of Iran’s army.

Mohammad Pakpour, a veteran commander who led the force's armoured units and combat division during the war with Iraq in the 1980s, has been appointed the new chief of IRGC.

Diplomacy 'best solution' on Iran: EU chief tells Netanyahu 

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that diplomacy was ultimately best on Iran, but stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Von der Leyen said that she agreed with Netanyahu in a telephone call that "Iran should not have a nuclear weapon, without any question."

67 evacuated in Israel after Iran's latest missile attack 

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it was treating 67 wounded people evacuated from four different places hit by Iranian missile strikes. It said most of the people were in moderate or mild condition.

Authorities in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv said that Iranian missiles had hit a residential building there, charring concrete walls, blowing out windows and heavily damaging multiple apartments. 

Iranian state TV reported Tehran has fired at least 100 missiles at Israel in its latest attack.

Iran planned to assassinate Trump, claims Netanyahu

In a bid to justify the unprovoked attacks on Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday told Fox News that he had intel about Tehran's attempts to assassinate US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu claimed that Iran tried to assassinate Trump "through their proxies" and asked whether “these people who chant ‘death to America’” and “tried to assassinate President Trump twice” should “have nuclear weapons.”

He also claimed Trump is Iran's "enemy number one."

Three killed, three missing after latest Iranian strikes on Israel: Israeli media

Israeli media have reported three deaths after the army earlier today warned of new missile salvo from Iran. The deaths have been reported in central Israel.

Earlier today, fire was sighted at a power plant in the vicinity of the Haifa port in northern Israel, where the Kan public broadcaster reported that at least two people were lightly wounded and three others are missing. 

Israel army warns of new missile salvo from Iran

Israeli army on Monday warned of a new missile salvo incoming from Iran, as loud explosions were reported in Jerusalem and fires outside the coastal city of Haifa.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the army posted on Telegram, using the acronym for its official name.

It said its air defences were working to intercept the threat but advised people to "enter a protected space and remain there until further notice."

Israel-Iran tensions: Recap of recent developments 

Israel and Iran traded air strikes for a third consecutive day after Tel Aviv launched a massive surprise attack on Tehran that killed its top military officials, senior scientists and more than 60 civilians, including 20 children on June 13.

1. Death toll crosses 220 in Iran: Israel's renewed attacks on Iran on Saturday struck the country's oil reserves and hit population centres in Tehran, raising the death toll to 224, including 70 women and children. 

Among the killed were the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s intelligence organisation, Mohammad Kazemi, and two other generals.

2. 14 killed in Israel: Iran has retaliated with missile attacks, hitting the center of Tel Aviv and causing havoc in residential suburbs, killing 14 people and wounding 390 others.

3. Iran-US nuclear talks cancelled: The surprise attacks came days before scheduled talks between U.S. and Iran on the future of Tehran's nuclear program, which has been cancelled in the wake of Israeli strikes. Israel, the sole but undeclared nuclear-armed state in the Middle East, has said its attacks were pre-emtive to stop Iran from developing a nuclear program.

4. US officials say Trump foiled Israel's plan to assassinate Khamenei: In an indication of how far Israel was seemingly prepared to go in its recent conflict with Iran, a U.S. official told The Associated Press that President Donald Trump nixed Tel Aviv's plan to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces and controls the powerful Revolutionary Guard.

5. Trump calls for a deal between Iran, Israel: US President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Iran and Israel to "make a deal," and stressed he would be able to mediate talks between the warring sides.

The statement came hours after in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, he sought to distance US from Israel's attacks on Iran.

Iran Israel Conflict

