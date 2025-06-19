Trump rebuffs Putin offer to mediate Iran-Israel truce

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump appeared Wednesday to rebuff Vladimir Putin's offer to mediate in the Israel-Iran conflict, saying the Russian president should end his own war in Ukraine first.

"I spoke to him yesterday and... he actually offered to help mediate, I said 'do me a favor, mediate your own,'" Trump told reporters as he unveiled a giant new flag pole at the White House.

"Let's mediate Russia first, okay? I said, Vladimir, let's mediate Russia first, you can worry about this later."

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov disputed the timing that Trump gave for the call.

"He (Trump) was speaking figuratively. Life is so eventful right now that looking back a few days is like looking back to yesterday," Peskov told Russian state news agency TASS.