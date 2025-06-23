LIVE | Israel-Iran conflict: Tel Aviv, Tehran trade heavy fire as Iran vows retaliation to US strikes

US and UK has asked their citizens in Qatar to strengthen safety precautions as the world awaits Iran's potential retalitaion to US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar emailed a message to American citizens in Qatar on Monday advising them to take shelter in place until further notice, reported Reuters.

The message said the advice was "out of an abundance of caution."

Shortly after the British government also issued a similar advisory to its citizens in Qatar.

However, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansar on Monday said the advisories issued by the governments do not reflect any security threat in the country.

The security situation in Qatar is "stable," he said, adding that the country stands "ready to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors."