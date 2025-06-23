World

LIVE | Israel-Iran conflict: Trump flips again, says open to regime change in Tehran

Following the US strikes on three key nuclear facilities in Iran, Tehran said its military would decide the 'timing, nature, and scale' of its response.
Firefighters, rescue workers and military work at the site of a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, June 22, 2025.
Firefighters, rescue workers and military work at the site of a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, June 22, 2025.(Photo | AP)
Following the US military strikes on three key nuclear sites in Iran, President Donald Trump on Sunday called into question the future of Iran's ruling theocracy.

While Washington maintains that it is not seeking regime change in the Islamic Republic, Trump’s more ambiguous remarks have fuelled speculation.

On Sunday, the US military launched strikes on three key sites in Iran, raising urgent questions about the status of Tehran’s nuclear programme and how its weakened military might respond.

The strikes marked a significant escalation, coming after over a week of Israeli attacks aimed at systematically dismantling Iran’s air defences, offensive missile systems, and nuclear infrastructure.

The US and Israeli officials said American stealth bombers and the 30,000-pound (13,600-kilogram) bunker-buster bomb - capable of reaching Iran’s deeply buried nuclear facilities - offered the best chance of neutralising fortified sites.

Trump announced the strikes, and Iran’s state-run IRNA confirmed that the targets included Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz nuclear sites.

The Pentagon claimed the strikes had “devastated” Iran’s nuclear programme, aligning the US with Israel’s ongoing military campaign. Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister declared that the country reserves the right to retaliate, as tensions mount and the international community urges restraint to prevent a wider regional conflict.

According to the Washington-based group Human Rights Activists, Israeli strikes across Iran have killed at least 950 people and wounded 3,450 others. Of the dead, the group identified 380 civilians and 253 members of the security forces.

US urges China to keep Iran from shutting key trade route

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged China Sunday to help deter Iran from shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial trade route, following American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

"I encourage the Chinese government in Beijing to call them about that because they heavily depend on the Strait of Hormuz for their oil," Rubio said on Fox News.

North Korea condemns US strikes on Iran: state media

North Korea condemned on Monday US strikes on Iran, calling it violation of the United Nations charter and blaming the tension in the Middle East on the "reckless valor of Israel".

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea strongly denounces the attack on Iran by the US which severely violated the UN Charter with respect for sovereignty," said a spokesperson of the North's foreign ministry, according to a statement carried by the state news agency.

US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites caused severe damage but full impact unclear

“At this time, no one, including the (International Atomic Energy Agency), is in a position to assess the underground damage at Fordo,” said U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi.

Iran says its military will decide 'timing, nature and scale’ of its response to US attacks

Iran has said that the US "decided to destroy diplomacy" with its strikes on the country's nuclear programme and that the Iranian military will decide the "timing, nature and scale of Iran's proportionate response".

Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that it called after U.S. strikes on three of its nuclear facilities that “Iran had repeatedly warned the warmongering U.S. regime to refrain from stumbling into this quagmire.”

He accused Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of succeeding in getting U.S. President Donald Trump to do the West’s “dirty work” and hijack U.S. foreign policy, “dragging the United States into yet another costly and baseless war.”

Iravani called U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran “a clear and flagrant breach of international law,”

He said that as Iran’s foreign minister held talks this week with several European counterparts, “the United States decided to destroy that diplomacy.”

“What conclusion can be drawn from this situation?,” Iravani asked. “From the perspective of Western countries, Iran must `return to the negotiating table.’ But, as Iran’s foreign minister mentioned, `how can Iran return to something it never left -- let alone.’

Australia endorses US strikes, FM says

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her government endorsed the U.S. strikes.

“We support action to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon and that is what this is,” she said.

Her remarks to Channel Nine news Monday were firmer than an official statement supplied Sunday by her government immediately after the strikes that stopped short of backing President Trump’s measures.

“Ultimately we want to see de-escalation and diplomacy,” Wong said Monday.

She would not say whether Australian satellite communications or signals intelligence were employed by the United States. Both countries are members of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing partnership.

But Wong said the U.S. had been clear that “this was a unilateral strike.”

Satellite images appear to show at least one crater at Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment site

Satellite images analyzed Monday by The Associated Press appear to show at least one crater at Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment site after the United States targeted the underground portion of the facility.

A hole of around 5 meters (16 feet) could be seen in images taken by Planet Labs PBC and Maxar Technologies on Sunday after the American strikes. That hole sits directly over the underground portion of the site, which includes centrifuge halls.

Iran has offered no assessment of how much damage has been done at the site. Previous Israeli strikes destroyed an above-ground centrifuge hall, as well as all of the power equipment at the site, likely cutting its electrical supply.

UN chief warns of cycle of retaliation after US bombs Iran

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Sunday against yet "another cycle of destruction" and retaliation following the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, which he said marked a "perilous turn" in the region.

Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites

Iran on Sunday threatened US bases in the Middle East after massive air strikes that Washington said had destroyed Tehran's nuclear program, though some officials cautioned that the extent of damage was unclear.

Trump says US strikes caused 'monumental damage' to Iran nuclear sites

President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that US strikes had destroyed Iranian nuclear sites, after other officials cautioned that the extent of damage was still unclear.

"Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!" Trump wrote on social media, without sharing the images he was referencing.

"The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!" he added.

Israeli strikes on Iran killed at least 950 people, human rights group says

Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 950 people and wounded 3,450 others, a human rights group said Monday.

The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists offered the figures, which covers the entirety of Iran.

It said of those dead, it identified 380 civilians and 253 security force personnel being killed.

US issues 'worldwide caution' for Americans over Mideast conflict

Iran tells UN that US has 'waged a war' under 'absurd pretext'

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations on Sunday slammed the United States for its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

"The United States, a permanent member of this Council... has now once again resorted to illegal force, waged a war against my country, under a fabricated and absurd pretext: preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons," Amir Saeid Iravani told the UN Security Council.

Trump says 'why wouldn't there be a regime change' in Iran

President Donald Trump hinted Sunday at interest in regime change in Iran, despite several of his administration officials earlier stressing that US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites did not have that goal.

"It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change,' but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Donald Trump
Iran-Israel conflict

North Korea condemns US strikes on Iran: state media

US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites caused severe damage but full impact unclear

Iran says its military will decide 'timing, nature and scale’ of its response to US attacks

Satellite images appear to show at least one crater at Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment site

