LIVE | Iran-Israel conflict: Trump claims ceasefire, Tehran says 'no agreement' for now

President Donald Trump on Monday declared that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran was set to end in a ceasefire. Referring to the conflict as the "12-day war", Trump framed the announcement as a validation of his decision to order a major U.S. airstrike over the weekend targeting three Iranian nuclear sites.
“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE,” Trump posted on social media.
“Congratulations World, it's time for peace,” Trump posted on social media.
The announcement came after Iran launched six missiles at US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, in retaliation to US strikes on its nuclear facilities.
According to the Qatar Defence Ministry, all missiles were intercepted and no casualties were reported.