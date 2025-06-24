LIVE | Iran-Israel conflict: Trump claims ceasefire, Tehran says 'no agreement' for now

Following Trump’s announcement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday denied that a ceasefire agreement had been reached.

“As of now, there is NO 'agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations," he wrote on social media.

Araghchi indicated that Iran was willing to stop its response if Israel ended its attacks. “If the Israeli army stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards,” he added.

Israel did not immediately acknowledge any ceasefire, but there were no reports of Israeli strikes in Iran after 4 a.m. local. Heavy Israeli strikes continued in Tehran and other cities until shortly before that time. Israel in other conflicts has stepped up its strikes just before ceasefires took effect.

