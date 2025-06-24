World

LIVE | Iran-Israel conflict: Trump claims ceasefire, Tehran says 'no agreement' for now

Trump’s announcement followed Iran’s missile strike on a U.S. base in Qatar; however, Tehran said it would only halt its response if Israel stopped its attacks by early Tuesday.
Donald Trump (Left) and Khamenei
Did Khamenei (Right) and Trump play ball? Many are believing so after a Monday night that might be remembered for long if that turns out to be true.(File Photo| AP)
If you are joining us now, here are the key developments:

  • Trump claims ceasefire: U.S. President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire" soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites.

  • Iran rejects ceasefire claims: Following Trump’s announcement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday denied that a ceasefire agreement had been reached.

  • Iran targets US base in Qatar: Iran launched six missiles at US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, in retaliation to US strikes on its nuclear facilities. According to the Qatar Defence Ministry, all missiles were intercepted and no casualties were reported.

NO 'agreement' on any ceasefire, Iran responds

Following Trump’s announcement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday denied that a ceasefire agreement had been reached.

“As of now, there is NO 'agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations," he wrote on social media.

Araghchi indicated that Iran was willing to stop its response if Israel ended its attacks. “If the Israeli army stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards,” he added.

Israel did not immediately acknowledge any ceasefire, but there were no reports of Israeli strikes in Iran after 4 a.m. local. Heavy Israeli strikes continued in Tehran and other cities until shortly before that time. Israel in other conflicts has stepped up its strikes just before ceasefires took effect.

CONGRATULATIONS WORLD, IT’S TIME FOR PEACE! - Trump claims ceasefire between Iran and Israel

President Donald Trump on Monday declared that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran was set to end in a ceasefire. Referring to the conflict as the "12-day war", Trump framed the announcement as a validation of his decision to order a major U.S. airstrike over the weekend targeting three Iranian nuclear sites.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE,” Trump posted on social media.

“Congratulations World, it's time for peace,” Trump posted on social media.

The announcement came after Iran launched six missiles at US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, in retaliation to US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

According to the Qatar Defence Ministry, all missiles were intercepted and no casualties were reported.

