LIVE | Israel says it 'refrained' from further strikes on Iran after Trump dialled Netanyahu; explosions heard in Tehran

Several employees and visiting family members died as a result of Israel’s attack on Evin Prison, the state media reported, citing the Iranian judiciary.

Israel targeted the prison in an air strike on Monday, before an American call for a ceasefire, destroying not just the front entrance but also inner parts of the complex, according to activists who had contact with prisoners, and also killing several people, according to the Iranian judiciary.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar hailed the strike by posting "long live freedom!" while former UK premier Boris Johnson said it was "great to see that Israel has blown the doors off Evin prison."

But rights groups accused Israel of causing only additional anguish to detainees who are already deeply distressed and at least some of whom have been relocated to other prisons.