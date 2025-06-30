Ukrainian woman beat cancer, but her fight to free captive husband isn't over

KYIV: "You have no moral right to die." That's what Olha Kurtmalaieva told herself as she lay in intensive care, her body shutting down after emergency chemotherapy. Her cancer had progressed to Stage 4, meaning it had spread to other parts of her body and was now incurable. The pain was unbearable. The doctors weren't sure she'd make it through the night.

She was facing death alone in the Ukrainian capital, while her soldier husband was in Russian captivity in the more than three-year war.

"If I die now, who will bring him back?" Olha thought to herself. "He has no one else in Ukraine."

Against the odds, she learned she was in remission last year. But even after multiple prisoner exchanges, including one that freed over 1,000 people, her husband, a Ukrainian marine, remains a captive.

She hasn't given up. At nearly every exchange, she's there waiting, one of hundreds of Ukrainian women still trying to bring home their husbands, sons and brothers.

"He's everywhere in my life," Olha said.

"His (photo) is on my phone screen, in my wallet, on the kitchen wall, in every room."

Day and night, questions circled in her mind: "What can I do to speed this up? What did I do today to bring him home?"