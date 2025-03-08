Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions as Russian strikes in Ukraine kills 14, injures over 30

DOBROPILLIA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday called for more sanctions against Russia as overnight strikes killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens more, days ahead of talks between US and Ukrainian negotiators aimed at securing a truce.

A Russian assault hit the centre of Dobropillia in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region late on Friday, killing 11 people and wounding 30, according to the emergency services.

Separately, three people were killed and seven others wounded in a drone attack early on Saturday in the city of Bogodukhiv, the military head of the eastern Kharkiv region, Oleg Synegubov, said.

Russia fired two missiles and 145 drones at Bogodukhiv, Ukraine's air force said.

The overnight air raids came after US President Donald Trump threatened new sanctions and tariffs on Russia but said it may be "easier" to work with Moscow than Kyiv on efforts to end the three-year-long war.

"Such strikes show that Russia's goals are unchanged. Therefore, it is very important to continue to do everything to protect life, strengthen our air defence, and increase sanctions against Russia," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram social media channel.

In Dobropillia, AFP saw charred residential buildings, flattened market stalls and evidence of cluster bomb damage.

Irina Kostenko, 59, spent the night cowering in her hallway with her husband. When she left the apartment building on Saturday, she saw a neighbour "lying dead on the ground, covered with a blanket."

"It was shocking, I don't have the words to describe it," Kostenko told AFP.

Zelenskyy said that Russia had struck Dobropillia, waited until rescuers arrived and then "deliberately" targeted them as well. "This is a despicable and inhumane tactic of intimidation that the Russians often use," he said.