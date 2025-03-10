Canada's next PM Mark Carney hints at reset in ties with India

NEW DELHI: Mark Carney, set to become Canada’s next Prime Minister, has expressed his intent to repair the strained relationship with India, a move that could signal a major shift in ties that had deteriorated during Justin Trudeau’s leadership. Carney emerged victorious in the race to succeed Trudeau as Canada’s next Prime Minister, securing 85.9% of the votes in the Liberal Party leadership contest.

Ahead of the elections, Carney addressed the issue of US tariffs on Canada during a media interaction in Calgary, Alberta, as Washington and Ottawa find themselves at odds over the tariff threat and the looming trade war.

“What Canada will be looking to do is to diversify our trade relationship with like-minded countries,” Carney said. “And there are opportunities to rebuild the relationship with India. There needs to be a shared sense of values around that commercial relationship. If I’m prime minister, I look forward to the opportunity to build that,” Carney said.

After Trudeau had claimed in Parliament last September that there were “credible allegations” suggesting Indian agents were involved in the assassination of pro-Khalistan separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, ties between the two countries plummeted.