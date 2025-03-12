Pakistan train hijack: 16 terrorists killed, 104 passengers rescued by security forces

QUETTA: At least 16 terrorists were killed and 104 passengers rescued by the security forces after Baloch militants hijacked a passenger train in a tunnel in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, security officials said.

The Jaffar Express, carrying around 400 passengers in nine bogies, was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when armed men intercepted it in a tunnel near the mountainous terrain of Gudalar and Piru Kunri on Tuesday afternoon.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Security sources confirmed that in an ongoing gun battle with the militants they managed to rescue 104 passengers, including women and children.

In the gun battle, which is still going on, 16 militants have been killed and many others injured," one source said and added the clean up operation will continue until all passengers are rescued from the train.

The other militants are said to have taken some of the passengers into the mountains with the security forces pursuing them in the dark.

The source said that the passengers rescued, including 58 men, 31 women and 15 children, have been sent to Mach (a town in Kachhi district in Balochistan province of Pakistan) by another train.

The militants have now formed small groups to try to escape in the dark, but the security forces have surrounded the tunnel and the remaining passengers will also be rescued soon, the source said.