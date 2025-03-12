Pakistan train hijack: Army says attack on Jaffar Express ended; 21 hostages, 33 insurgents dead

Pakistani authorities on Wednesday said an insurgent attack on a train carrying hundreds of people has ended, with all attackers killed following a daylong standoff.

An Army General confirmed that twenty-one passengers and four paramilitary soldiers were killed by militants who seized a train in Pakistan's Balochistan.

Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif told Dunya News TV that security forces killed all 33 militants present at the scene.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar also confirmed that the 33 terrorists who held Pakistani citizens hostage have been eliminated.

"We thank Allah that the operation in Balochistan has reached its logical conclusion," he said.

"There were 440 passengers on board the train, and the Pakistan Army, FC (Frontier Corps), SSG (Special Service Group) and Air Force executed this operation with great skill," he said.