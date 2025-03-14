Hamas says ready to free Israeli-US hostage, remains of four others

GAZA: Hamas on Friday said it was ready to free an Israeli-American hostage and the remains of four other dual nationals, after the Palestinian militants and Israel gathered for indirect Gaza ceasefire talks.

The first phase of a truce between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip ended on March 1 without agreement on the next stages. A senior Hamas official said on Tuesday fresh talks had begun in Doha, with Israel also sending negotiators.

"Yesterday, a Hamas leadership delegation received a proposal from the brotherly mediators to resume negotiations," the Islamist movement said in a statement.

It added that its reply "included its agreement to release the Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, along with the remains of four others holding dual citizenship".