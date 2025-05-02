UNSC may meet ‘sooner rather than later’ on Indo-Pak tensions: Council President

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council could meet “sooner rather than later” to discuss the situation between India and Pakistan, and this would be an opportunity to express views and to help diffuse tensions, UNSC President said, voicing concern over rising tensions between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours.

"Of course, if a request comes for a meeting, then...I think this meeting should take place because, as we said, maybe it's also an opportunity to have views expressed and this might help to diffuse a bit tensions. We will see,” Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of May, Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris said in response to a question by PTI.

"We are in close contact ... but this is something which might happen, I would say, sooner rather than later. We will see, we are preparing. It's the first day of our (UNSC) presidency.”

Sekeris briefed UN reporters here Thursday on the Council’s work programme under Greece’s month-long presidency of the 15-nation UN body. He was asked about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and if he had received any request for a meeting or consultations on the issue in the Council.

In response to a question by PTI on India being a victim of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, which now sits in the Council as a non-permanent member, and need to committing terrorism, Sekeris said "It's an issue which is very pertinent. As I said before, as a position of principle, we strongly condemn any act of terrorism and this is what we did” on the "heinous terrorist attack” that took place in Pahalgam in which innocent civilians died.