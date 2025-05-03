Dinner parties, listening and lobbying: What goes on behind closed doors to elect a pope

ROME: Rome is bustling with jasmine blooming and tourists swarming, but behind closed doors these are the days of dinner parties, coffee klatches and private meetings as cardinals in town to elect a successor to Pope Francis suss out who among them has the stuff to be next.

It was in this period of pre-conclave huddling in March of 2013 that Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O'Connor, the retired archbishop of Westminster, and other reform-minded Europeans began pushing the candidacy of an Argentine Jesuit named Jorge Mario Bergoglio. Their dinner table lobbying worked and Pope Francis won on the fifth ballot.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols may have inherited Murphy-O'Connor's position as archbishop of Westminster, but he's not taking on the job as the front-man papal lobbyist in these days of canvassing of cardinals to try to identify who among them should be the next pope.

"We're of quite different styles," Nichols said Friday, chuckling during an interview in the Venerable English College, the storied British seminary in downtown Rome where he studied in the 1960s.

"Cardinal Cormac would love to be at the center of the party. I'm a little more reserved than that and a little bit more introverted."

Nevertheless, Nichols, 79, provided an insiders' view of what's going on among his fellow cardinal-electors—between meals of Rome's famous carbonara—as they get to know one another after bidding farewell to the pope who made 108 of them "princes of the church."

Nichols says he is spending these days before his first conclave listening, as cardinals meet each morning in a Vatican auditorium to discuss the needs of the Catholic Church and the type of person who can lead it.

These meetings are open to all cardinals, including those over 80, while the conclave itself in the Sistine Chapel is limited to cardinals who haven't yet reached 80.