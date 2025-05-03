Seven killed, eight injured in pickup truck-tour van collision near Yellowstone, police say

BOISE: A pickup truck and a tour van with foreigner visitors — including two people from Italy — collided on a highway leading to Yellowstone National Park, leaving seven people dead and eight others injured, Idaho State Police said.

The crash happened just before 7:15 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry's Lake State Park in eastern Idaho, police said in a news release. The state park is roughly 16 miles (26 kilometers) west of Yellowstone National Park.

Police have not said what exactly caused the wreck, but the Dodge Ram truck was traveling west while the Mercedes van was traveling east toward Yellowstone when it happened. Video from the scene showed clear weather conditions at the time.

Both vehicles caught fire, police said. The driver of the pickup and six people inside the Mercedes passenger van died. The truck driver was identified Friday as Isaih Moreno, 25, of Humble, Texas. Identifying the others will take some time, according to police.

Fremont County coroner, Brenda Dye, told The New York Times that she was waiting for DNA test results to identify the six others because the bodies were unrecognizable. She said all six were from outside the U.S. Two were from Italy and it wasn't immediately known where the others were from, she said.

The van was carrying a tour group of 14 people, and the surviving occupants were taken to hospitals with injuries, police spokesperson Aaron Snell said.

Two were flown to an Idaho Falls hospital and one was flown to a Bozeman, Montana, hospital, according to police. Their conditions were not released. The others were taken to area hospitals with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.