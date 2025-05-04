Pakistan's artillery shortage jeopardises military doctrine, limits warfighting to 96 hours

NEW DELHI: Pakistan is facing a critical shortage of artillery ammunition due to recent arms deals with Ukraine, limiting its warfighting capabilities to just four days, recent reports say.
ANI reported that the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), which supplies the military, is struggling to keep up with surging global demand and outdated production facilities. As a result, ammunition reserves have not been replenished and can sustain only 96 hours of high-intensity conflict.
Pakistani military relies on artillery and armoured units for rapid mobilisation against the numerically superior Indian military. However, without sufficient 155mm shells for M109 howitzers or 122mm rockets for BM-21 systems, this artillery-heavy doctrine is severely compromised.
The POF struggled to replenish domestic stockpile following the sale of 155mm ammunition to Ukraine.
IANS reported that Pakistan's decision to meet international arms demands at the expense of the country's security was an attempt to balance "economic desperation against strategic survival."
Pakistan's economic crisis, characterised by high inflation, mounting debt, and dwindling foreign exchange reserves, has further impacted the military's operational capabilities.
The army has been forced to cut back on rations, suspend military exercises, and halt scheduled war games due to fuel shortages.
POF became a covert supplier to Ukraine in 2022, IANS reported. Pakistan had seized the opportunity in the face of a dire economic crisis.
By FY 2022-23, Pakistan's arms exports had surged to 415 million dollars from a meagre 13 million dollars in FY 2021-22. The 3000% increase and the staggering profits came at a steep price -- rapid depletion of domestic stockpiles.
Between February and March of 2023 alone, Pakistan reportedly shipped 42,000 122mm BM-21 rockets, 60,000 155mm howitzer shells, and another 130,000 122mm rockets -- earning 364 million dollars in just a month.
Interestingly, about 80% of these funds were allegedly funneled to the Army's General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, IANS noted. While Pakistan's military elite sat atop a fortressed mountain of money, the people remained unaware of their grave vulnerability amid rising tensions and possibilities of war against India.
Pakistani Military hierarchy is deeply concerned about the shortage of critical ammunition, sources told ANI. This was discussed in the Special Corps Commanders Conference on 02 May 2025 among many other things.
Former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had earlier acknowledged these limitations, stating that Pakistan lacks the ammunition and economic strength to engage in a prolonged conflict with India.
Intelligence reports suggested that Pakistan has constructed ammunition depots near the India-Pakistan border in anticipation of potential conflict, sources told ANI.
"Pakistan sailed its ammunition to distant wars, only to find itself stranded, its arsenals empty, and its defences teetering on the edge," a senior defense analyst told ANI.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS)