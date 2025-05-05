Tourist boats capsize in sudden storm in southwest China, leaving nine dead, one missing

BEIJING: Four boats capsized in a sudden storm on a river in southwestern China, leaving nine dead and one missing, state media said Monday.

More than 80 people fell into the Wu River when strong winds hit the scenic area in Guizhou province on Sunday afternoon, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Initial reports said two tourist boats had capsized, but CCTV and the official Xinhua News Agency said Monday that four boats were involved. It wasn't clear if any of the victims were on the other two boats.

The boats capsized after a sudden rain and hail storm hit the Wu, a tributary of the Yangtze, China's longest river. In one video shared by state media, a man could be seen performing CPR on another person, while one of the vessels drifted upside down.

Guizhou’s mountains and rivers are a major tourism draw, and many Chinese are traveling during a five-day national holiday that ends Monday.