German Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer dies at age 103

BERLIN: Margot Friedländer, a German Jew who survived the Theresienstadt concentration camp and became a high-profile witness to Nazi persecution in her final years, died Friday. She was 103.

Her death was announced by the Margot Friedländer Foundation in Berlin on its website. Details about where she died, as well as the cause of death, were not immediately made public.

She died the week of the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender in World War II.

After spending much of her life in the United States, Friedländer returned to live in the German capital in her 80s. She was honored with Germany’s highest decoration and with a statue at Berlin’s City Hall.

“What I do gives me my strength and probably also my energy, because I speak for those who can no longer speak,” Friedländer said at an event at Berlin’s Jewish Museum in 2018.

“I would like to say that I don’t just speak for the 6 million Jews who were killed, but for all the people who were killed — innocent people,” she said.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his condolences in a statement, saying she gave Germany reconciliation despite the horrors she went through here in her life. Steinmeier said the country cannot be grateful enough for her gift.

A report released last month said more than 200,000 Jewish survivors are still alive but 70% of them will be gone within the next 10 years.