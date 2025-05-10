World

Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire

Tensions had flared up following the Pahalgam terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 which claimed 26 lives.
US President Donald Trump announces, "India-Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire"
US President Donald Trump announces, "India-Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire"(Photo | ANI)
ISLAMABAD: US President Donald Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire after US-mediated talks, but neither country has immediately confirmed a deal.

It follows of weeks of hostilities between the nuclear armed rivals, who have traded missile strikes, drone attacks and artillery fire and is their most serious confrontation in decades. Tensions have flared since a gun massacre on April 22 at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed 26 lives. India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror bases in Pakistan, in response to the terror strike

