US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dials Pakistan army chief, urges de-escalation

NEW DELHI: In a bid to defuse escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the US. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of State.
The call came amid a dramatic surge in hostilities between India and Pakistan, marking their most severe confrontation in nearly three decades.
“Secretary Rubio urged both parties to find ways to de-escalate and offered U.S. assistance in initiating constructive dialogue to prevent future conflicts,” said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. She emphasised Washington’s commitment to regional stability and its willingness to support peace efforts.
The conversation took place just hours before Pakistan claimed to have launched a military operation against India early Saturday. According to Pakistani officials, the strikes targeted several Indian military installations, including a missile storage facility in northern India.
The continuing escalation signals a dangerous turn in bilateral relations, raising concerns of wider regional instability.
The U.S. has called on both Islamabad and New Delhi to exercise restraint and return to diplomatic channels, warning that continued military action risks spiralling into a broader conflict.