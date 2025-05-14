Malian authorities ban French TV channel over its coverage of pro-democracy protests

BAMAKO: Mali's media regulatory body said it is banning a French television channel in the country due to "defamatory remarks" it made about a pro-democracy demonstration in the capital earlier this month.

The High Authority for Communication said in a letter published on Tuesday that it was cutting the signal of French channel TV5MONDE after a news anchor remarked that "hundreds of security forces were mobilised to prevent demonstrators from accessing" the Palais de la Culture during a May 3 protest.

The authority said this was incorrect and that "the forces of law and order were present at the Palais de la Culture to secure the demonstrators."