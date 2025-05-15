Mourners from all corners of Uruguay bid farewell to iconic former President José Mujica

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay: Crowds poured into the streets of Uruguay’s capital on Wednesday to bid a poignant farewell to former President José Mujica, a former guerrilla who became a pioneering leader and icon of the Latin American left, remembered most for his humility, simple lifestyle and ideological earnestness.

Thousands of people mourning the death of their former leader, affectionately known as “Pepe,” joined the procession as Mujica’s flag-furled coffin, borne on a gun carriage, made its way through downtown Montevideo.

The cortege culminated nearly four hours later at the country’s parliament, where banners, wreaths, handwritten notes and portraits littered the lawn and emotions ran high. “Farewell, Pepe” was painted across the walls of the historic Legislative Palace.

Mujica died Tuesday at the age of 89, just days before his 90th birthday, in his home on the outskirts of Montevideo — a three-room farmhouse where he lived throughout his life and during his presidency (2010-2015), in rejection of Uruguay’s opulent presidential mansion. Mujica was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in April 2024.

His coffin will lie in state before the funeral on Thursday, which is expected to draw an array of sympathetic left-wing leaders, from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Chilean President Gabriel Boric, Uruguay’s presidency said.

Chants of “Pepe, dear, the people are with you!” rose as the horse-drawn hearse passed through the streets on Wednesday. Uruguayans applauded from balconies, packed the sidewalks along the route and formed snaking lines outside the parliamentary seat of Uruguay, waiting to pay their respects to Mujica’s closed casket. Some were wiping tears and others somberly bowing their heads.

“It’s like losing a family member,” said Estela Piriz, a 69-year-old nurse among those gathered for the wake. “I have come to say my final goodbye.”

That slow and steady stream of regular people — as well as lawmakers, ministers and former officials — seemed a fitting tableau for the lying-in-state of the humble chrysanthemum farmer whose folksy maxims on excessive consumerism and bold progressive policies earned him admiration at home and cult status abroad.