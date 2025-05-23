Ukrainian official says major prisoner swap with Russia is underway

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday that Russia and Ukraine carried out a large exchange of prisoners from their more than three-year war. A Ukrainian official said the swap was ongoing but not yet complete.

Moscow did not immediately confirm the exchange was underway.

“A major prisoners swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said on the Truth Social platform. He said it would “go into effect shortly,” although it was not clear what that meant.

A senior Ukrainian official familiar with the details of the swap said that the exchange was ongoing Friday morning and has not finished yet. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

“This could lead to something big???” Trump added in his post, apparently referring to international diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting.

White House and National Security Council officials did not immediately respond to requests for further details.

The exchange was agreed last week in the first direct Russia-Ukraine peace talks since the early weeks of Moscow’s 2022 invasion of its neighbor. That meeting in Turkey lasted just two hours and brought no breakthrough in international diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting.