Five people wounded in shooting at a Connecticut mall

WATERBURY, Conn.: A gunman shot and wounded five people at a Connecticut mall on Tuesday, prompting an evacuation and a massive police response, and officials say they are still searching for the suspect.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said officers responded to the Brass Mill Center for reports of a disturbance at around 4:40 p.m. He said all victims were being treated at local hospitals, though he declined to elaborate on the extent of their injuries.

Spagnolo said police believe the shooter is a man in his 20s who used a semiautomatic pistol. He said the suspect knows the victims and that the shooting was preceded by a dispute that quickly escalated.

“We do not believe this was a random act of violence,” Spagnolo said at a briefing outside the mall, adding that there is no further threat to the public.

He credited patrons and mall staff for sheltering in place and keeping safe during the shooting.

“I think they mitigated a lot of what could have been a really bad incident here,” Spagnolo said. “These acts occur. Unfortunately it’s the society we live in at time. But we can’t let it get us down.”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said state police will be assisting with the investigation.

“Our hearts break for the Waterbury community, the victims, and their families who have been impacted by this incident,” the Democrat said in a statement.

The Brass Mill Center is located off Interstate 84 in Waterbury, about 30 miles (about 50 kilometers) southwest of Hartford, the state capital.