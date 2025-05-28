Trump's campaign against law firms dealt another setback as judge blocks executive order

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's campaign against the legal profession hit another setback Tuesday as a federal judge struck down an executive order that sought to sanction one of the country's most prestigious law firms.

The ruling in favor of WilmerHale marks the third time this month that a federal judge in Washington has deemed Trump's series of law firm executive orders to be unconstitutional and permanently barred their enforcement.

“The cornerstone of the American system of justice is an independent judiciary and an independent bar willing to tackle unpopular cases, however daunting. The Founding Fathers knew this!” wrote U.S. District Judge Richard Leon.

To permit the order to stand, Leon wrote, “would be unfaithful to the judgment and vision of the Founding Fathers.”

The firm applauded the ruling from Leon, an appointee of former Republican President George W. Bush.

“The Court’s decision to permanently block the unlawful executive order in its entirety strongly affirms our foundational constitutional rights and those of our clients. We remain proud to defend our firm, our people, and our clients,” a spokesperson for the firm said.