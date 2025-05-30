Macron says stance on Israel must 'harden' unless Gaza situation improves

SINGAPORE: French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that European countries should "harden the collective position" against Israel if it does not respond appropriately to the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

With international pressure mounting on Israel over the deepening hunger crisis in Gaza, Macron said action was needed "in the next few hours and days".

He also asserted recognition of a Palestinian state with conditions was "not only a moral duty, but a political necessity".

If there was no response in line with the humanitarian situation in Gaza "in the coming hours and days... we will have to harden our collective position," Macron said on a visit to Singapore.

This meant dropping an assumption that human rights were being respected "and apply sanctions", the French leader said hours before addressing a defence summit in the city-state.

Macron is on a diplomatic tour in Southeast Asia which also saw him visit Vietnam and Indonesia earlier this week.

While in Jakarta, Macron and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto issued a joint statement condemning Israeli plans to take control of Gaza and any moves to "forcibly remove the Palestinian population from their homeland".