Nine people with life-threatening injuries after mass stabbing on UK train, two suspects arrested

Transport police confirmed the train was running from Doncaster in the northeast to London's King's Cross Station, a busy route often packed with travellers.

A witness described seeing a man with a large knife and told The Times newspaper there was "blood everywhere" as people hid in the washrooms.

Some passengers were getting "stamped (on) by others" as they tried to run, and the witness told The Times they "heard some people shouting we love (you)".

Witnesses told Sky News they saw a man holding a large knife on the platform after the train halted. They then saw the man tasered and restrained by police.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the "appalling" incident was "deeply concerning".

"My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response," Starmer said in a statement on X.

"Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police," Starmer added, while his interior minister Shabana Mahmood confirmed two people had been taken into custody.