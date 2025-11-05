At least 3 dead, 11 injured as UPS cargo plane explodes on takeoff in Kentucky, governor says numbers likely to grow

LOUISVILLE: A UPS cargo plane crashed and exploded Tuesday while taking off from an airport in Louisville, Kentucky, killing at least three people and injuring 11 more, the state's governor said.

The plane crashed about 5:15 p.m. as it was departing for Honolulu from Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

"Right now we believe we have at least three fatalities, though I believe that number is going to get larger. We have at least 11 injuries, some of them very significant," Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Video showed flames on the plane's left wing and a trail of smoke. The plane then lifted slightly off the ground before crashing and exploding in a huge fireball. Video also revealed portions of a building's shredded roof next to the end of the runway.

"Anybody who has seen the images, the video, knows how violent this crash is," Beshear said.

He said he didn't know the status of the three crew members aboard the plane, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 made in 1991.

UPS's largest package handling facility is in Louisville. The hub employs thousands of workers, has 300 daily flights and sorts more than 400,000 packages an hour.