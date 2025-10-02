46% surge in violence in Pakistan in Q3 this year, says a think tank report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to reel under terrorism with overall violence surging by 46 per cent in the third quarter of 2025 with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province continuing to be the worst hit region, a media report said Thursday.

Pakistan reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries, including civilians, security personnel and the terrorists, in a total of 329 incidents of violence, which also included terror attacks and counter-terror operations, The News said quoting the latest statistics issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

The surge in terror incidents came as at least 11 people were killed in a suicide attack near Quetta's FC headquarters on Tuesday, including two FC martyrs.

A day earlier, the security forces killed 13 terrorists in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs).

The CRSS report highlights that by quarter three (Q3), the ongoing year has proven nearly as deadly as all of 2024, with 2,414 fatalities recorded compared to the entire tally of 2024, which reported 2,546 deaths in total.

The ongoing year is well on its way to surpassing last year's death toll, with one quarter (Q4) still remaining, along with "intensification of militant violence and the expanded scale of counter-terrorism operations," it said.

Out of the total 901 fatalities in Q3, 516 (57 per cent) were those of the outlaws, whereas there were 385 civilian and military deaths.

Of that, civilian deaths stood at 219 (24 per cent), whereas 166 (18 per cent) security personnel were killed in different incidents.

Compared to Q2 2025, these figures mark almost 55 per cent more losses among outlaws (516 vs 333), over 43 per cent among civilians (219 vs 153), and nearly 28 per cent among security personnel (166 vs 130).