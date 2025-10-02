French police detain two crew members of oil tanker linked to Russia's shadow fleet

PARIS: A French prosecutor said police have detained two crew members of an oil tanker immobilised off the country's Atlantic coast, which President Emmanuel Macron linked to Russia.

Macron has alleged that the tanker belongs to Russia's so-called shadow fleet of aging tankers of uncertain ownership and safety practices that are avoiding Western sanctions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Stéphane Kellenberger, prosecutor of the western port city of Brest, said Thursday that the crew members presenting themselves as the ship’s captain and chief mate have been in custody since at least Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation was opened into the crew’s “refusal to cooperate” and “failure to justify the nationality of the vessel” after the Atlantic Maritime Prefect alerted justice authorities Monday, Kellenberger said.

The tanker, which was sailing last week off the coast of Denmark, was cited by European naval experts as possibly being involved in drone flights over the country.

French military spokesman Col. Guillaume Vernet on Thursday said a specialized team of navy commandos boarded the ship a few days ago “in line with international law” when there appeared to be a discrepancy between its apparent nationality and its real nationality. The ship was ordered to stay in place in a safe area, he said.

Col. Vernet said he would not further comment pending investigation.

On Thursday, Macron praised the work of the French navy to “identify the presence of a shadow fleet.”

“You kill the business model by detaining even for days or weeks these vessels and forcing them to organise themselves differently,” he said.