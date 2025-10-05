At least 18 dead in rain-triggered disaster in Eastern Nepal

KATHMANDU: At least 18 people have lost thier lives in flooding and landslide incidents in Ilam of Eastern Nepal over the last 24 hours, police said on Sunday morning.

According to the Koshi Province Police Office's Spokesperson SSP Deepak Pokhrel, at least 5 people were dead in landslide in Suryodaya Municipality, 3 in Mangsebung Municipality, 6 in Ilam Municipality till this morning. Likewise, three people are dead in Deumai Municipality whereas another one in Fakfokthum village council.

"The death toll might go high as we are assessing the damage. We only have the preliminary details of the damages and losses as of now," SSP Pokhrel told ANI over phone.

As of now, all three tiers of security agencies- Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and the Nepal Police has been deployed on site.

They have been deployed to evacuate residents from floodplains within Kathmandu valley as rivers continue to swell following heavy downpours and warnings of further rainfall.