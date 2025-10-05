Indian-origin man extradited to Canada after arrest in Texas over assault case

ONTARIO: An Indian-origin man, arrested in Texas over an assault case by the United States Marshals Service, has been extradited to Canada, local media reported.

Sukhpreet Singh, 25, is one of the several suspects wanted in connection with the assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri in 2021 in Canada, CTV News reported on Friday.

He was arrested in June this year by the members of the United States Marshals Service and charged in August, the report quoted York Regional Police as saying.

Singh, extradited to York Region on Tuesday, is facing charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, it added.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Singh in 2023 after he was identified as a suspect in the violent attack on Hajtamiri in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill, City News reported.