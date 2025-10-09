Houston-area shootings at different locations leave 4 dead, including suspect

HOUSTON: A man is believed to have fatally shot three people at two different locations in the Houston area before killing himself on Wednesday, said police, who are still trying to determine a motive for the shootings.

“Early indications are that it’s all related,” Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Around 1 p.m., a driver in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land fired multiple shots at another vehicle, hitting its driver, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, said Alicia Alaniz, a spokesperson for the city police. Police are still trying to determine if the shooting was an instance of road rage, Alaniz said.

About half an hour later, Houston police received a call about a shooting at a mechanic shop about 7 miles (11 kilometers) southeast of the first shooting. Crowson said the shooter shot a mechanic and a witness who was filming him as he was leaving.