At least seven officers, six militants killed in attack on Pakistani police station

PESHAWAR: At least seven police officers and six militants were killed after gunmen attacked a police training centre in northwestern Pakistan, triggering a fierce firefight that lasted for hours, officials said Saturday.

It’s the latest violence to rock the area, which is the base for several armed groups, and comes as Pakistan struggles with a worsening security situation.

Friday night’s assault targeted a police training facility in Ratta Kulachi, on the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan city. Police said the attackers used heavy weapons and tried to force their way into the compound after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden truck at the gate.

“After the initial blast, the attackers managed to storm the facility, where about 200 recruits and their trainers were present,” Dera Ismail Khan police chief Sajjad Ahmad told The Associated Press.

The gun battle between police and militants lasted nearly six hours. Seven police personnel were killed and 13 were injured, Ahmad said. Assailants launched the coordinated assault using heavy weapons, according to a police statement.

Officers on duty returned fire, thwarting what officials described as an attempt to cause mass casualties. The explosives-packed truck rammed into the training school’s main gate, triggering a blast that collapsed part of a boundary wall, killing a police officer.