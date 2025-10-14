Israel army says four returned hostage bodies identified

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Tuesday that the bodies of four hostages returned by Hamas have been identified, including that of a Nepalese student.

In a statement, the military named two of the victims as Guy Iluz, an Israeli national, and Bipin Joshi, an agriculture student from Nepal.

The names of the other two hostages have not yet been released at the request of their families, the statement added.

Iluz, who was 26 at the time of the attack, had been attending the Nova music festival when Hamas-led militants launched their assault on October 7, 2023.

He reportedly tried to flee the site in a jeep and later hid in a tree, from where he made his last contact with his parents before being captured and taken to the Gaza Strip.